Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 794,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 39.68% and a negative net margin of 71.25%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
