Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 87,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,306% from the average daily volume of 6,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mapfre from €1.60 ($1.63) to €1.52 ($1.55) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

