MakiSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $150,619.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $691,870.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 261,280,059 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

