MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 391,895 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 788,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 111,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. Macquarie began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.