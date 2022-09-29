Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.07

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 1710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

