Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

