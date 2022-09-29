LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

LYB stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.