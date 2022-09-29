Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 262,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,586,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,356,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 191,575 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

