Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 772.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 50.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 16.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Lumentum stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,662. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

