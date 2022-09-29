Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $309.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.49 and its 200-day moving average is $315.89. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $17,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,730,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% during the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

