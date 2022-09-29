Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $8.41 on Thursday, hitting $300.93. The stock had a trading volume of 33,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.89. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $403.69.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

