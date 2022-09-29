Lufax Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,779 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 338% compared to the typical volume of 1,320 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Trading Down 9.7 %

LU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 350,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.29. Lufax has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. China Renaissance cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

