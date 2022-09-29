Ludena Protocol (LDN) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Ludena Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Ludena Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. Ludena Protocol has a market capitalization of $212.50 million and $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ludena Protocol

Ludena Protocol was first traded on May 13th, 2020. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/LudenaProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @LydianCoinLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ludena Protocol is medium.com/ludena-protocol. Ludena Protocol’s official website is www.ludenaprotocol.io/eng.

Buying and Selling Ludena Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol is a blockchain game social platform. Ludena Protocol, which has already launched Gametalktalk as their first DApp, a gaming social platform that connects games and players, adds value to game players’ daily activities such as gameplay, game content production, and live streaming.”

