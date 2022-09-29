LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 9.8%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.15. 37,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 981,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.70.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

