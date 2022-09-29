Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Financial Comparison

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lordstown Motors and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 4 1 0 0 1.20 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus price target of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($1.10) -1.84 Volcon $450,000.00 108.75 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -59.09% -47.39% Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45%

Summary

Volcon beats Lordstown Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.