Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LITT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,071. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 529,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

