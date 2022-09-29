Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 223.5% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
LMT stock traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
