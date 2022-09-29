Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,031 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $85,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 155.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.35 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.