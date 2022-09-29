Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $53.64 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.64 or 0.00274069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.82 billion and $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021173 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001340 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002761 BTC.
- Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017209 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004449 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031009 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,271,833 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
