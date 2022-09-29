Linamar (TSE:LNR) Trading Down 10.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) were down 10.3% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$75.00. The company traded as low as C$54.09 and last traded at C$54.45. Approximately 135,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 179,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.68.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Activity at Linamar
In related news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,236,408.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 349,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,817,098.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 420,932 shares of company stock valued at $25,259,501.
Linamar Stock Down 12.7 %
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
Read More
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.