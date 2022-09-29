Linamar (TSE:LNR) Trading Down 10.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) were down 10.3% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$75.00. The company traded as low as C$54.09 and last traded at C$54.45. Approximately 135,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 179,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.68.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Insider Activity at Linamar

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,236,408.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 349,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,817,098.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 420,932 shares of company stock valued at $25,259,501.

Linamar Stock Down 12.7 %

Linamar Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.