Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 14,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,340,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LILM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
