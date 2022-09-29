Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 14,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,340,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LILM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Lilium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

About Lilium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 86.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lilium by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

