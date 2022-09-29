Life Planning Partners Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

