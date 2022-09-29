Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE USA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

