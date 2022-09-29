LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

