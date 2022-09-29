Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.36

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 7944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 456,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $6,505,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

