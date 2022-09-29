Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Position Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Leslie’s makes up 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.72% of Leslie’s worth $75,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $20,148,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $19,047,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $17,467,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.