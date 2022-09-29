Lemond Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133,850.00 (LEMD)

Lemond (LEMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Lemond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lemond has a market cap of $133,850.00 and approximately $11,749.00 worth of Lemond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lemond has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lemond alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lemond Profile

Lemond’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2021. Lemond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Lemond’s official website is www.lemond.money. Lemond’s official Twitter account is @LemondFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lemond

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemond is a decentralized, open-source, autonomous non-custodial liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lemond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lemond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lemond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lemond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lemond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.