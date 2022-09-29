Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Down 84.4% in September

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LEAI remained flat at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Legacy Education Alliance has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand.

