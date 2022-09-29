Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 16,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Lazard Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Lazard’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

