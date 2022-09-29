Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.27

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$30.27 and last traded at C$30.29, with a volume of 106063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CSFB lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

