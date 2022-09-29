Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.83

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.24) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.