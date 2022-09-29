Lamden Market Capitalization Tops $2.66 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

