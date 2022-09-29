Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $405.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as low as $366.27 and last traded at $369.08, with a volume of 5818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $381.65.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.05.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.56 and its 200 day moving average is $468.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

