Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 4.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $297,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after buying an additional 143,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

LH traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.91. 974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $206.10 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

