KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.94 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.94 ($0.71). Approximately 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £19.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.28.

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

