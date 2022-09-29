Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.20

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 706557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

