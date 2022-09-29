Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

