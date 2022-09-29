Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 153678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$10.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.
