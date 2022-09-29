KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.40

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 3756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a current ratio of 430.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.