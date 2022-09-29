KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 4.9 %

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. 159,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.