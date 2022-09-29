KickToken (KICK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $162,868.00

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. KickToken has a market cap of $809,026.54 and approximately $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.35 or 1.00035227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057839 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080035 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,804,908 coins and its circulating supply is 122,804,907 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

