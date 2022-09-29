Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

