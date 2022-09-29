Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Trading Down 4.3%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.84. 333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Kewpie Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

Kewpie Company Profile

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

See Also

