Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in September

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,408,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,209,000 after buying an additional 260,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 908,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 92,052 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 274,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 106,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

