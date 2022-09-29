Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 132,700 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kaspien Price Performance

KSPN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

