Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,513,800 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the August 31st total of 3,030,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,642.7 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JVTSF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Juventus Football Club has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

