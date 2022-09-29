Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,513,800 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the August 31st total of 3,030,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,642.7 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JVTSF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Juventus Football Club has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
About Juventus Football Club
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juventus Football Club (JVTSF)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.