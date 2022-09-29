Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JUPW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 418,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.24.
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile
Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jupiter Wellness (JUPW)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.