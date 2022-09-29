Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JUPW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 418,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.24.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 152.31% and a negative net margin of 438.51%.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

