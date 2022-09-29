Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Up 4.1%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

