JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 29.8% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $40,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:JPST opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

