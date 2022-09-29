JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 5,872,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

